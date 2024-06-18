Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 41-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after he was assaulted by an unknown man outside a Sheffield garage.

On February 24, officers were on patrol on Greenland Road, Darnall, when a 41-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown man who then fled the scene.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him after a 41-year-old man suffered a broken jaw in an assault on Greenland Road, in Sheffield. | SYP

The victim suffered a broken jaw in the incident.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has release a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to over the attack.

He is described as an Asian man in his mid-20s, around 5ft 4ins tall, and of a stocky build. He has short dark hair and no facial hair.