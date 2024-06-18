Cali's Sheffield: TikTok star's rave review for 'one of the biggest burgers you'll get your hands on'
Cali’s on London Road is a Californian-inspired chicken takeaway restaurant with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 100 Google reviews.
It got the seal of approval from hugely popular TikTokker The Burger Reviews, which gives its verdict on the best burgers across the UK and has 123,000 followers and 2.7 million likes.
The Burger Reviews sampled the Munchbox at Cali’s, which it said was ‘great value’ at £13.99 including a hot chick burger, loaded fries, three wings, two tenders and a drink.
The box was ‘so heavy and filled to the brim with food’, he said, and the loaded fries were ‘mega’.
As for the burger, he said: “It was the same size as a human child. You have to almost dislocate your jaw to get it in but it tasted so good.”
He was also impressed with the hand-spun milkshakes and the homemade cinnamon churros which came with a pot of white and a pot of milk chocolate.
