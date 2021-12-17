Two cars set ablaze in arson attack on Burngreave Road, Sheffield
A suspected arson attack left two cars ablaze in a Sheffield street yesterday, firefighters have revealed.
The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, say South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, on Burngreave Road.
A spokesman said: “Two cars were deliberately set on fire at 12:05am on Burngreave Road, Sheffield. A fire crew from Central station attended the incident. They came away at 12:40am.”
Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.
Much like its sister service, Crimestoppers, all reports that go into FireStoppers are anonymous. Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.
Group Manager Matt Gillatt, deputy head of the joint police and fire community safety team, said: “Deliberate fire-setting not only endangers life and wastes our time, it can also massively destroy local parks, facilities and landscapes.”