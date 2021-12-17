The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, say South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, on Burngreave Road.

A spokesman said: “Two cars were deliberately set on fire at 12:05am on Burngreave Road, Sheffield. A fire crew from Central station attended the incident. They came away at 12:40am.”

File picture shows fire fighters. Two cars were set alight in an arson attack in Burngreave

Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.

Much like its sister service, Crimestoppers, all reports that go into FireStoppers are anonymous. Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.