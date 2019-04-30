A valuable Rolex watch was found to be missing after a man took a taxi home after a night out in Sheffield.

The man got into a Hackney carriage taxi on Division Street in Sheffield city centre at 3am on Sunday, April 21 and two men asked if they could share his cab to Kiveton Park.

He said when he got out of the taxi at around 4am, he noticed that his Rolex watch was missing.

Police officers are trying to trace the two men who shared the taxi.

One was Asian, in his mid to late 20s, of an average build and had long, dark hair and a beard.

He is believed to have been wearing dark coloured jeans with a black top.

The other was also Asian, in his mid to late 20s, of an average build and had dark hair which was longer on the top and short around the sides.

He is believed to have been wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a top with a motif.

Officers also want to trace the taxi driver.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 171 of April 21.