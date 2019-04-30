Have your say

Firefighters were deployed to a Sheffield suburb this morning amid fears of a gas explosion.

A fire broke out in a commercial wheelie bin behind the St Luke’s charity shop in Woodseats at around 3.10am.

Firefighters were deployed to Woodseats earlier this morning after flames from a bin fire spread to a gas pipe (Pic: Roy Wilson)

Flames from the burning bin on The Dale spread to the outside of the shop and damaged a gas pipe.

Firefighters were called out to extinguish the flames and as a precaution until gas engineers arrived at the scene.

It is believed that the fire may have been sparked by a discarded cigarette.