Two former South Yorkshire Police officers have been arrested over allegations they carried out sexual assaults while on duty in the 1990s.

The alleged historic offences date back nearly 30 years and involve former PCs who are now aged in their 50s and 60s.

Police announced the arrests this morning, and said one of those arrested is a retired PC aged in his 60s.

He is under investigation for allegations of child sexual abuse against two girls between 1995 and 1999, and has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, attempted rape and three counts of indecent assault.

And a former PC aged in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and indecent assault in connection to an incident in 1995/1996.

It is alleged the reported offences took place while the officers - who both worked in Rotherham - were on duty.

A joint operation has been set up between South Yorkshire Police and the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood, which has been investigating allegations of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

The joint investigation will also work to establish if there are any further linked suspects, victims or reported offences.

Both men have been bailed as the investigation continues, said South Yorkshire Police in a statement.

Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett said: "Our first priority in this case, and always, is the victims and survivors. Since the publication of the Jay Report 10 years ago, we have built a much deeper understanding of child sexual abuse and exploitation and will ensure anyone reporting such crimes is treated with sensitivity, compassion and respect.

"We are working closely and collaboratively with our colleagues at the National Crime Agency in this case. Together we are committed to following wherever the evidence takes us throughout the joint investigation and we will take any action necessary, as these arrests demonstrate.

"It is never too late to report if you are a victim or survivor of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

“I am acutely aware of how difficult it can be to report such crimes, particularly when the suspects are serving or former police officers, but we are steadfastly committed to securing justice as required, in line with your wishes."

The force has made a self-referral to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) in connection with the allegations.