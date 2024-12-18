Step into this £1,195,000 detached home in Sheffield’s S10 area estate agents have called an “executive family residence.”

This five-bedroom family home in Hallam Grange Crescent in Fulwood has hit the market and is looking for a new owner.

Estate agents eXp World Ltd says the seven-figure house is a “rare opportunity to acquire a fine and well proportioned executive family residence” in a first class location, in the catchment area of a number of top schools, including Tapton School, and easily accesses Sheffield’s gorgeous countryside.

The centrepiece is an enormous open-plan kitchen and living space finished with bi-fold doors on a generous garden with its own patio and gas fire pit. Together with a second lounge, five double bedrooms for the children to fight over, four bathrooms, a fully powered studio/office in the garden, and its own dog washer in the utility room, the house combines to serve every family need.

