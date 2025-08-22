Ballifield Drive Handsworth: Police cordon after 17-year-old boy stabbed in 'targeted attack'
Pictures show how an area outside a row of shops on Ballifield Drive, Handsworth, was taped off this morning (August 22) following an incident just after midnight.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that officers were called to the scene over reports of a person with a knife and arrived to discover evidence of a stabbing.
A spokesperson said: “At 12.17am today, we were called to reports of a person with a knife at Ballifield Drive, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed by an individual in a targeted attack.
“Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
“Anyone with information that could help with enquiries is asked to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 9 of August 21, 2025.”
Several police vehicles were pictured at the scene close to a row of shops, with blue-and-white tape stretched across the street.
A bus stop is inside the cordon.
Several bus routes have been forced to detour this morning as a result of the incident.