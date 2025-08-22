Ballifield Drive Handsworth: Police cordon after 17-year-old boy stabbed in 'targeted attack'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:48 BST
A Sheffield road is under police guard today after a teenager was stabbed in a “targeted attack.”

Pictures show how an area outside a row of shops on Ballifield Drive, Handsworth, was taped off this morning (August 22) following an incident just after midnight.

Most Popular
Police were called to Ballifield Drive in Handsworth, Sheffield, just after midnight this morning (August 22) after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in a targeted attack.placeholder image
Police were called to Ballifield Drive in Handsworth, Sheffield, just after midnight this morning (August 22) after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in a targeted attack. | National World

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that officers were called to the scene over reports of a person with a knife and arrived to discover evidence of a stabbing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “At 12.17am today, we were called to reports of a person with a knife at Ballifield Drive, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed by an individual in a targeted attack.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Anyone with information that could help with enquiries is asked to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 9 of August 21, 2025.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several police vehicles were pictured at the scene close to a row of shops, with blue-and-white tape stretched across the street.

A bus stop is inside the cordon.

Several bus routes have been forced to detour this morning as a result of the incident.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceHospitalAmbulance serviceSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice