A schoolgirl at Sheffield Children’s Hospital who was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer is now in remission - thanks to her little sister.

Ruby Leaning, 10, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after she collapsed on the playground at school.

Mabel and Ruby Leaning at Sheffield Children's Hospital. Ruby was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer which is now in remission thanks to her little sister's lifesaving bone marrow donation.

The youngster urgently needed a bone marrow transplant and after a series of tests, it was discovered that Ruby's little sister Mabel, five, was a perfect match.

The sisters' grandmother Amanda Fawcett, 56, says Ruby then had the transplant and was later declared cancer free - which means Mabel 'saved Ruby's life for sure'.

She said: "She had the stem cell treatment and she actually got the stem cells from her little sister Mabel because she was a perfect match.

"We wasn't expecting her to be a match at first but thankfully, she was so we just couldn't believe our luck.

"It was amazing - we were so thankful.

"The treatment from Mabel helped her go into remission - Mabel saved her life for sure."

Grandmother Amanda Fawcett, mum Laura Leaning, with Ruby and Mabel. image by Amanda Fawcett / SWNS

Ruby was just six-years-old when she collapsed at school in January 2020 and rushed to A&E in Grimsby, Lincolnshire.

She was then given an emergency referred to Sheffield Children's Hospital on the same night, where she was diagnosed with cancer.

Amanda was in the hospital room with Ruby's mum Rebecca when the youngster was diagnosed, which she described as 'heart shattering.'

She said: "It's just every parent and grandparent's nightmare.

"I was in the room with her mum when we found out and you just can't take anything in at all.

"It was all just heart shattering."

Ruby Leaning in hospital. The sisters' grandmother Amanda Fawcett, 56, says Ruby's transplant led to her later being declared cancer free - which means Mabel 'saved Ruby's life for sure'.

Mabel was only two-years-old when she saved her sister's life, so Amanda says she 'doesn't really understand' at the moment.

But she joked that Mabel will 'make Ruby pay her back' and 'ask to borrow her shoes' in return, when she's older.

Amanda, who owns a flower business called Groovy Ruby, said: "She was only two-years-old so she doesn't really understand.

"But I'm sure Mabel will make Ruby pay her back when she's a little bit older and she realises.

"They are just so close and are amazing girls, but they've got a great relationship between them.

"But Mabel will be asking to borrow Ruby's shoes when she realises and we do laugh about how it will be fun and games."

Ruby rang the bell to declare she was cancer free in 2022 and she says Ruby is now 'doing fantastic' and is back to her normal self.

Amanda, of Grimsby, Lincolnshire, said: "She's doing amazing - she's only having one check up a year now and she's just stopped taking some more medication.

"She's a happy, normal and healthy ten-year-old who loves swimming, dancing and piano lessons.

"She is just doing fantastic."

Amanda is now raising money for the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia (PACT), who provided 'amazing' support to the entire family.

She said: "They understand what the parents are going through so give them so much support.

"They took a sweet trolly around to the children or give them colouring books, they are an amazing charity.

"None of us could be there for Ruby, which was horrendous for us, because of the pandemic.

"But they were an amazing support - they were there for my daughter when I couldn't be because of the pandemic."

Nicola Brown, a clerical officer at PACT, says it was an 'absolute pleasure' to support Ruby through her cancer journey.

She said: "We are now fortunate enough that Amanda and her family and friends are organising another fundraiser for PACT and the National Autistic Society.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be one of their chosen charities and, as always, we look forward to seeing what fun things they have in store to raise funds for both charities.

"They are a truly wonderful family and it was our absolute pleasure to support them through their childhood cancer journey."