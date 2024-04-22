Power cut Sheffield: More than 900 properties left without electricity after underground cable fault
A major power cut left more than 900 homes in Sheffield without electricity this morning.
Northern Powergrid said an underground cable fault had caused the power cut in the S2 postcode area of the city today, Monday, April 22.
It said 923 customers had initially been affected.
A spokesperson for the power supplier told The Star at 10.30am: “Engineers have visited the site, restoring power to 499 customers, and we estimate all customers will be back on supply by 11.30am today (22 April).
“We would like to thank customers for their patience while our teams work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.”
Nothern Powergrid said there had been a separate power cut this morning, at 8.18am, affecting 60 customers in the S1 postcode area.
“The power cut was caused by a blown fuse at the local substation,” a spokesperson said. “Engineers arrived on site at 9.45am and we currently estimate power will be restored by 11.30am.”
