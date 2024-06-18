'Two year hate campaign against me and my wife at our Sheffield home has left us terrified'
Bob Bennett, and wife Tanya, both aged 63, say they have had their windows smashed, their car and van vandalised, and have suffered abusive graffiti, in a succession of incidents dating back to January 2022.
More than two years later, they say there has been no one arrested over the incidents in Wincobank, and have been left feeling let down by South Yorkshire Police.
Bob said: “We have had our cars smashed up, and our windows have been put through three times this year alone.
“The amount of incidents is now over 12 - myself and my wife live in constant fear and it’s beginning to affect our mental health.”
The most recent incident happened last week, when a brick was put through the lounge window, but the couple have felt that police have been treating the incidents separately, rather than looking at the bigger picture of them being targeted by what they feel to be a hate crime.
He said the couple had woken up one night to see men in masks smashing their car to pieces on their driveway, and it had escalated since then.
“It’s been nearly two and a half years of hate crime, and it has affected our mental health,” said Bob. “We have thought about moving house because of this.
“Last Thursday, someone came to our house, jumped over the gate , because we lock it, and threw a house brick straight through the front window.
“The second time it happened, my wife was sitting near the window, and it nearly hit her.
“We’ve been absolutely terrified. We can’t sleep at night.”
He approached The Star to say he felt the police were letting him down - but added that since The Star had contacted South Yorkshire Police, an inspector had been in touch to try to move the investigation forward.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We have investigated each report made to us and officers from our Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team are in direct contact with Mr Bennett.
“A number of investigations remain open and work is ongoing to trace any suspects.”
He is urging anyone with information to contact South Yorkshire Police.