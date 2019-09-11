Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after boy stabbed near Sheffield school
A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital and two others have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing near a Sheffield school.
By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 22:08
Emergency services were called to Chancet Wood View, near St Thomas of Canterbury School, Chancet Wood, at around 3.05pm on Wednesday.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting inident number 473 of September 11.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.