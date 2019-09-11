Police chase which ended in crash on Sheffield city centre roundabout began in suburb

A police chase across Sheffield which ended with a dramatic crash on a major roundabout began when a car failed to stop in a city suburb.

By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 19:35

South Yorkshire Police said three men were in custody and two police officers suffered minor injuries following the incident, which ended in a crash on Moore Street roundabout at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The force added that officers gave chase after a grey Volkswagen Golf failed to stop in the Twentywell Lane area of Bradway at around 2.05pm.

The scene of the crash on Moore Street roundabout. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

The Golf was then involved in a collision at the roundabout and at least two police cars were damaged, with the air bags in one being activated.

The three occupants of the Golf – men aged 23, 22 and 27 – were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 23-year-old man, believed to be the driver, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and being over the prescribed limit.

All remain in police custody.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 430 of September 11.