The officers were injured after deliberately making contact with the vehicle to bring the chase to an end on St Mary’s Gate, close to the junction with Moore Street, near Waitrose.

Two men, aged 20 and 19, and both from Sheffield were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had been monitoring a suspicious vehicle at around 12.10pm on Thursday, January 6, in the Greenhill area of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of a serious crash on St Mary's Gate in Sheffield city centre, near the roundabout opposite Waitrose, which left two police officers in hospital. Two men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

After following the vehicle towards Woodseats, the driver failed to stop for police and fled back towards the city centre.

Due to the danger posed to the public by the suspect’s driving, a police driver deliberately made contact with the vehicle to bring it to a stop on the Sheffield ring road, with the marked police patrol car being damaged in the process.

Police said the driver had fled on foot before being apprehended nearby, while a front-seat passenger was detained in the vehicle.

The aftermath of a serious crash on St Mary's Gate in Sheffield city centre, near the roundabout opposite Waitrose, which left two police officers in hospital. Two men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The driver fled on foot but was detained nearby while a front-seat passenger was detained in the vehicle.

Police said the two officers had sustained minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

The roundabout at St Mary’s Gate was closed while the vehicles were recovered, before reopening at around 2.40pm.

The aftermath of a serious crash on St Mary's Gate in Sheffield city centre, near the roundabout opposite Waitrose, which left two police officers in hospital. Two men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving