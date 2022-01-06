Serious crash on Sheffield ring road near Waitrose involving police car
This was the scene on near Waitrose on the Sheffield ring road today after a serious car crash involving police
A marked patrol car had suffered serious damage next the the roundabout where St Mary’s Gate joins Moore Street.
An amulance was also on the scene as emergency services dealt with the incident, which also appeared to involve a smaller red hatchback type car.
The airbags were inflated in both vehicles.
Read More
Several police cars have also been on the scene dealing with the aftermath of the collision.
It is understood the collsion happened at around 12.20pm this afternoon, and witnesses say St Mary’s Gate has been closed as a result while emergency services worked at the scene. One nearby resident said that there were five or six police cars there.
It is not known if anyone ws injured in the collision.
Police have been approached for details on what happened.