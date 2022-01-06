A marked patrol car had suffered serious damage next the the roundabout where St Mary’s Gate joins Moore Street.

An amulance was also on the scene as emergency services dealt with the incident, which also appeared to involve a smaller red hatchback type car.

The airbags were inflated in both vehicles.

Picture shows a serious crash on the Sheffield ring road, near Waitrose, today

Several police cars have also been on the scene dealing with the aftermath of the collision.

It is understood the collsion happened at around 12.20pm this afternoon, and witnesses say St Mary’s Gate has been closed as a result while emergency services worked at the scene. One nearby resident said that there were five or six police cars there.

It is not known if anyone ws injured in the collision.