He suffered facial injuries in the robbery, which happened as he was sitting down on a bench in Weston Park, near Whitham Road.

Police were called the scene and cordoned off the area while they carried out their investigations into what was an early evening incident. It was already dark when the attack was reported.

A man was attacked, robbed and injured in Weston Park, pictured

Police tape today remained attached to a lamppost where officers cordoned off the area at the scene of the crime following the incident.

Officers say they were called at 6.07pm on Thursday December 30, following reports of a robbery in the park, and have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch with them

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that the victim, a man in his 20s, was sitting on a bench in the park using his mobile phone.

“The next thing he recalls is waking up near the gates of the park with injuries to his face. His mobile phone and coat were missing.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with any information which could help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 812 of 30 December.”