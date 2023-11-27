A popular Sheffield pizza company is set to move to bigger premises and create five jobs

Porter Pizza on Sharrow Vale Road wants to move a few doors down to the former Connelly’s Miele domestic appliance shop.

Porter Pizza is set to move into the former Connelly's appliance shop.

Boss Viv Durrant said it was more than twice the size of their current premises which can seat about 20. It would operate as a restaurant and takeaway. They hoped to sign a lease by the end of the week.

She said: "We’ve been interested in the premises for a while. We really like Sharrowvale, there are always new businesses.

"If you do pizza right it’s a good quality product at a reasonable price, it’s an affordable way to eat out."

Porter Pizza has been on Sharrow Vale Road for eight years and employs eight.

Porter Pizza can seat about 20.

Star reporter Alasdair Ulke gave the pizzas the thumbs up in a review earlier this year - when he also noted how busy it was.