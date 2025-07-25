A drugs bust on a commercial unit in Sheffield uncovered a cannabis factory worth over £1m.

On March 19, officers crashed executed a warrant in Sussex Street that was being used to grow over 1,100 cannabis plants.

Two men - Mark Gjonaj and Kristian Zefi - were arrested during the raid, with officers finding two rooms full of plants and several other rooms which had seemingly been converted in preparation for further production of cannabis.

South Yorkshire Police said the unit posed a serious fire hazard to neighbouring properties due to electricity being bypassed and directly connected to the mains cable underground.

PC Kevin Parker said: "After gathering a wealth of intelligence on suspicious activities at this unit, we acted with intent to execute the warrant and seize the drugs found within the unit.

"This was an elaborate and sophisticated set-up being used to grow a significant amount of cannabis, and we know from past cases that productions like these are often set up to fund the activities of organised crime groups.

“The bypassing of electricity within the unit was also incredibly dangerous and we have since worked to eliminate that risk and protect members of the public from harm.

"We will continue to act on intelligence we receive to obtain legal warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act and search premises we suspect are involved in the growth and supply of illegal drugs."

Gjonaj, 28, of no fixed abode, and Zefi, 31, of Upminster Road South, Havering, pleaded guilty to attempting to produce cannabis.

They were both sentenced to 16 months in prison during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (July 22).