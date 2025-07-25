Have your say on how government’s £20m fund should regenerate Rotherham’s neighbourhoods

Rotherham residents are being asked to help shape how £20 million of government funding should be spent in their neighbourhoods.

The money is part of a long-term national scheme called the Plan for Neighbourhoods, and Rotherham is one of just 75 areas across the country chosen to benefit.

Now, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is launching a public consultation this summer to find out what improvements local people want to see, and how the funding could make a real difference on their doorsteps.

The funding will be focused on eight areas: Town Centre, Canklow, Eastwood, Masbrough, Kimberworth Park, Brinsworth, Greasbrough, and Rawmarsh.

Ideas on the table could include revamping tired parks and public spaces, bringing empty shops or buildings back into use, improving safety, youth services or community facilities, and boosting job opportunities and training.

Charity Voluntary Action Rotherham (VAR) has been asked to lead the consultation on behalf of the council, with pop-up events, focus groups, and an online survey planned across July and August.

There’ll also be a special session to hear directly from young people, and community workshops to dive into the feedback.

Rotherham has already received £200,000 to kickstart the planning process. A full regeneration plan will be drawn up later this year, and the first wave of funding is expected to arrive in April 2026.

Anyone who lives, works or runs a business in the affected areas will be encouraged to take part. Events will be advertised locally and online in the coming weeks.

Where will the money go?

The areas covered include:

Boston Castle ward – Town Centre, Canklow, Wellgate, Broom Valley

Rotherham East – Eastwood, East Dene, Clifton, Herringthorpe

Rotherham West – Ferham, Masbrough, Thornhill, Henley

Keppel – Kimberworth and Kimberworth Park

Brinsworth, Greasbrough, and Rawmarsh East