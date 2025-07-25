Children’s home for vulnerable teens gets go-ahead

Plans for a new children’s home in Dinnington have been approved by councillors, following a public consultation that drew more than 70 objections.

The proposal, submitted by Bravehearts Care, will see a large detached property on Swinston Hill Road converted into a residential care home for up to three children aged 11 to 17. The home will be staffed 24 hours a day by two carers working on a shift pattern, with no major structural alterations planned. The driveway will be widened, and three on-site parking spaces will be created.

Bravehearts Care founder Lee Hallam, who spoke at the meeting of Rotherham Council’s Planning Board on July 24, emphasised the positive role such homes can play in children’s lives. Mr Hallam, who was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours in 2021, described himself as a “former teenage tearaway” who turned his life around after joining the Royal Marines at 16 and earning the Green Beret.

Since then, he has gone on to employ and support hundreds of ex-service personnel, raise significant funds for charities, and launch programmes for disadvantaged children. He co-founded Linbrooke Services in 2002, which has grown into a successful SME employing more than 350 people.

“Our strategy is to provide good homes in good areas with good care,” Mr Hallam said. “We’ve even been fortunate enough to retain the former England rugby captain, who’s going to come in and work with the children [and] provide talks.”

Mr Hallam also addressed concerns raised by local residents: “I’ve read all the complaints and concerns. I live in the adjacent area of South Anston. I’ll be in this home myself at least once a week, checking on things and making sure I’m liaising with the people on Swinston Hill and in and around that local area.”

He emphasised the level of oversight and experience within the team, stating: “The four shareholders in this business, three of them have worked for South Yorkshire Police. We are more than aware of the disruption that is caused in some homes. But this is a good area, and the reason we want this is we want to give these children a good chance to grow up in a good area with good care.”

The original application proposed accommodation for four children but was revised to three following concerns about parking and traffic. In total, 73 objections were submitted, raising issues around road safety, potential noise, fears of anti-social behaviour, and the suitability of the area. Dinnington St John’s Town Council also formally opposed the scheme, citing a lack of clarity around safeguarding and operational details.

Some residents questioned whether the area was the right setting for vulnerable children. Others raised concerns about the role of private providers and the impact on property values.

A report by planning officers concluded that the proposal complies with both local and national planning policy, and noted that the home would be regulated by Ofsted, with continuous staffing ensuring oversight.

They added that activity at the home would likely be comparable to that of a larger family household and would not result in significant harm to the surrounding area. Conditions were recommended to limit the number of children and staff on-site, manage shift patterns, and secure parking arrangements.

Two letters of support were also received, with some residents arguing the home would provide vital care for young people and that traffic concerns may be overstated, especially given that large families can generate similar activity.

Five objectors spoke at the meeting, raising concerns about the suitability of a children’s home in a residential area.

One objector, Mr Tabor, said the number of objections ‘shows the strength of feeling against this application.”

Another objector, Ms. Wragg told the meeting: “The children that are placed in a children’s home setting are vulnerable children who are at the point of time being in the children’s home and away from their family in a very vulnerable situation, going through extremely traumatic situation.

“None of us on Swinston Hill Road chose and bought a property, willingly, knowing that it was going to be next to a children’s home. That’s a choice that’s been taken away from us.

Objector Mr. Wilson added: “My wife and I are fairly new to the town, and are already quite horrified with the crime, drugs, speeding and general lawlessness in the area. Knowing what we do now, we would not have moved into the area, and we certainly wouldn’t have considered a property with a problem children’s home, only a few yards away, who in their right mind would?

“Once you’ve driven all the people away, what then what hope is the for the businesses in the area? The whole town’s in serious decline, and nothing’s ever done about the problems.”

Despite these concerns, the majority of councillors backed the plan, arguing that vulnerable children deserve a safe, supportive place to live, and that fears about disruption could be managed through regulation and oversight.