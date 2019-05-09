Have your say

Two men have been charged after the discovery of guns, drugs and ammunition in a house in Sheffield.

The men, aged 22 and 29, were arrested in early morning raids in Totley and Woodseats yesterday.

Police officers made the arrests following the discovery of a cache of firearms, including a sub machine gun, in a property in Abbeydale Road last month.

Ammunition and Class A drugs were also found with the guns.

The Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, South Yorkshire Police and the National Crime Agency were involved in yesterday’s arrests.

Mohammed Hussain, 29, of West View Lane, Totley and Shazad Hassan, 22, of Holmhirst Way, Woodseats, are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer handguns and a sub machine gun.

Mohammed Noor, aged 33 and from the Abbeydale Road area, was charged with six possession of firearm offences last month.