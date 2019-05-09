Have your say

A man wanted by South Yorkshire Police has taunted officers searching for him in a series of Facebook posts.

Jonathan Osbourne, aged 26, from Barnsley, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over criminal damage caused to a woman’s house in Barnsley following a break-in last month.

The woman also claims to have been subjected to threats and intimidation.

Detectives, who believe Osbourne could hold vital information, issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts yesterday.

But within minutes of the appeal being posted on Facebook, Osbourne began taunting South Yorkshire Police.

He criticised the force over the choice of photograph used in the appeal.

“Proper in my bad books putting pics like that lol,” he posted.

In another post, he wrote: “Al be in to do my jail soon lads, so carm down on looking for me coz al come wen am ready.”

He also said he was ‘loving life’.

In a post on his own Facebook page, he shared a photograph of a caravan and awning in a field, with the caption ‘just sat chilling’.

Osbourne is slim, around 5ft 9ins and has short, brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 781 of April 28.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.