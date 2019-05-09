Have your say

A man is due in court today after being charged over an armed robbery at Costco in Sheffield.

James Allen, aged 40, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences following a raid at Costco, Parkway Drive, Darnall, on Sunday, April 28.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Two masked men raided Costco after arriving in a blue Ford Focus and running into the store with a hammer and a sawn-off shotgun.

Jewellery worth over £12,000 was stolen in the raid.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 622 of April 28.