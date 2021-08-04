Police were called at around 4.20am on Sunday, August 1 with reports of a fight on Carver Street involving a large group of men.

Footage of the fight showed a large group of men starting to fight outside the Popworld nightclub, kicking and punching one another.

Passers by tried to intervene to break up the fight, while other men appeared to join in with the fracas.

The fight happened outside Popworld on Carver Street.

Officers attended and four men were taken to hospital. All have now been released and no serious injuries have been reported.

Enquiries led to two men, aged 19 and 21, being arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault. They have since been released under investigation as the police probe continues.