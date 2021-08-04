Lamar Treasure, aged 21, formerly of Skelwith Road, near Wincobank, was approached on Dryden Road, Southey Green, Sheffield, by police officers and was found to be carrying wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

In a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Recorder Ian Mullarkey told Treasure: “On September 27, 2019, you were detained and searched by officers and found to be in possession of two packages.”

He said one of the packages contained wraps of heroin and one contained crack cocaine.

Ms Smart, prosecuting, told the hearing on Friday, July 30 that police officers had originally spotted a group standing around a vehicle on Dryden Road and officers could smell cannabis.

Treasure was stopped and searched in the street and was found with heroin valued at £110 and cocaine valued at £490.

She said Treasure was also found with cash and a mobile phone with messages indicative of supplying drugs.

Treasure, of no fixed abode, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a drug-offender has been jailed after he was caught intending to supply heroin and crack-cocaine.

Sean Fritchley, defending, claimed Treasure who was only aged 19 at the time had been doing what he was told under instruction and the defendant also claimed he had been pressured by others.

Recorder Mullarkey sentenced Treasure to 30 months of custody and imposed a confiscation order concerning the cash which was seized.