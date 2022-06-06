South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after the 18-year-old was reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Doncaster on Friday night.
Read More
Police were called at 6.25pm to reports that a man had been involved in an altercation with a group of other men on the corner of St Sepulchre Gate and Trafford Way.
The 18-year-old suffered three stab wounds. He was taken to hospital via ambulance but has since been discharged.
Two men aged 52 and 20, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.
MORE: South Yorkshire Police conclude review into 94 child sexual exploitation cases with no conviction
Part of Trafford Way was sealed off by police following the incident.
Enquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.