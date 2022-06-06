South Yorkshire Police conclude review into 94 child sexual exploitation cases with no conviction

In 2021, 94 recorded crimes with the CSE keyword attached from 2020 were viewed by SYP to identify any themes or trends to better understand why cases didn’t progress to conviction and if any different action could have been undertaken.

This concluded in September 2021 and identified that crimes had been “well investigated”, and that “safeguarding had been put in place where identified”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have concluded a review of 94 child exploitation cases which didn't progress to conviction, in a bid to understand if any other action could have been taken.

A report to RMBC states that the Safer Rotherham Partnership commissioned REMEDI to undertake consultation with a small number of survivors from the original 94 recorded crimes.

The consultation was undertaken in February and March this year and the final report with findings will be presented to the Safer Rotherham Partnership this month.

Rotherham Council’s annual report on child exploitation, which is to be presented to the council’s improving lives select commission on June 14 outlines a number of schemes the authority has undertaken with South Yorkshire Police ina bid to crackdown on CSE provide support to survivors.

It states that Rotherham is one of” a small number of authorities in the country to retain a specialist multi-agency team”.

“In any one month the Evolve service are working with approximately 91 children and young people, it adds.

RMBC has worked with youngsters, residential homes and foster carers to “significantly reduce” the number of looked-after children who go missing, who can “be more at risk of forms of exploitation”.

The year ended on the lowest number of looked-after children reported as missing throughout the year.

Youngsters who are reported missing are offered a return home interview with missing advocates within 72 hours, which has contributed towards the decrease.

Between April and November 2021, RMBC’s early help team and South Yorkshire Police led on 27 Keepsafe Interventions across the borough, which engage with young people in anti-social behaviour hot spot areas to identify any safeguarding concerns.