The driver of this mangled car walked away unharmed after a crash in Sheffield.

The Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision on Shepcote Lane, Darnall, at around 2pm on Saturday.

A car was destroyed after a crash in Sheffield

Police, firefighters and paramedics were all deployed to the crash scene and the driver was taken to hospital but South Yorkshire Police said he escaped with minor injuries.

Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision want to hear from anyone who saw the car around the Tinsley Viaduct or Shepcote Lane area before the crash.

A man escaped with minor injuries after crash in Sheffield which left a car like this

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 535 of March 30.