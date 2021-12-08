A fire engine was sent to Jordanthorpe to deal with the blaze after it was spotted by residents.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Lowedges station attended a deliberate fire involving a portable toilet at 9.15pm on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Sheffield. The crew left the scene at 9.40pm.”

File picture shows firefighters in Sheffield. A fire crew had to put out a blazing mobile toilet after an arson attack

Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.

Much like its sister service, Crimestoppers, all reports that go into FireStoppers are anonymous. Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.