Arsonists set mobile toilet ablaze on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield
Emergency services were called out after a mobile loo was set alight by arsonists on a Sheffield estate last night.
A fire engine was sent to Jordanthorpe to deal with the blaze after it was spotted by residents.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Lowedges station attended a deliberate fire involving a portable toilet at 9.15pm on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Sheffield. The crew left the scene at 9.40pm.”
Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.
Much like its sister service, Crimestoppers, all reports that go into FireStoppers are anonymous. Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.
Group Manager Matt Gillatt, deputy head of the joint police and fire community safety team, said: “Deliberate fire-setting not only endangers life and wastes our time, it can also massively destroy local parks, facilities and landscapes.”