Two arrests after spate of patio doors burglaries in Woodhouse and Westfield areas of Sheffield

Police have made two arrests after a spate of burglaries in the South East of Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 9:32 am

The area’s Woodhouse and Westfield neighbourhood policing team says the arrests were made on Tuesday afternoon as they worked alongside South Yorkshire Police detectives after a series of crimes in the area which has seen thieves entering homes through patio doors.

The neighbourhood team said in a statement: “This past fortnight we have seen an increase again in burglaries where addresses were targeted via the patio doors and offenders would go into the property quickly, leaving with jewellery, cash and other items.

Police have made two arrests after a string of burglaries in South East picture. File picture.

"Intelligence led us to two key nominals who we assisted CID colleagues in detaining, on Tuesday afternoon from an address in the Stradbroke area.

"Two males, 26-years of age, have been charged with over 20 different offences including burglary and robbery and remanded. One of the males has been recalled to prison until 2024.”

