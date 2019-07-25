Two arrested over murder of man found dead in Deepcar
Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead in Sheffield woodlands last night.
The men, aged 30 and 48-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today, and are currently in police custody.
The emergency services were called out to Station Road, Deepcar at around 7.15pm last night, following the discovery of the body of a man, who was found with multiple injuries.
Detective Chief Inspector James Axe said of the investigation: “Our inquiry is in the very early stages and we’re working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Extensive enquiries are also underway to identify the victim and trace his family. A post-mortem examination will be taking place today.
“A cordon is currently in place on Station Road and is expected to remain there for the rest of the day, as officers maximise forensic opportunities at the scene.
“We are treating this as a murder investigation and it is therefore imperative that we gather as much information as possible to determine exactly what happened last night.
“Anyone who was in the area that time, who saw or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact us straight away.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 831 of July 24, 2019.
You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.