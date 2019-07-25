Deepcar Murder: Tributes paid to Sheffield murder victim as cops send message to residents
Touching tributes have been paid to a murder victim found dead in the Deepcar area of Sheffield yesterday.
The man was found with multiple injuries at Station Road at around 7.15pm and police are now treating it as a murder investigation.
A cordon is still in place on Station Road with police still in the process of speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV.
Tributes continue to pour in for the murder victim as police attempt to identify the man.
Jeannette Ainsworth posted: “So very sad, RIP.”
Rachel Stevenson commented: “May he rest in peace, whoever you are.”
Sabrina Wileman said: “Poor man, rest in peace.”
Police have told any local residents who were in the area at the time who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.
Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, investigating, said: “Our inquiry is in the very early stages and we’re working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Extensive enquiries are also underway to identify the victim and trace his family. A post-mortem examination will be taking place today.
“A cordon is currently in place on Station Road and is expected to remain there for the rest of the day, as officers maximise forensic opportunities at the scene.
“At this time, no arrests have been made and we are in the process of speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage of the area. We are treating this as a murder investigation and it is therefore imperative that we gather as much information as possible to determine exactly what happened last night.
“Anyone who was in the area that time, who saw or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact us straight away. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 831 of 24 July 2019.
“You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”