At about 7.15pm last night (Wednesday 24 July), emergency services were called to Station Road following the discovery of the body of a man, who was found with multiple injuries. Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, investigating, said: “Our inquiry is in the very early stages and we’re working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. “Extensive enquiries are also underway to identify the victim and trace his family. A post-mortem examination will be taking place today.“A cordon is currently in place on Station Road and is expected to remain there for the rest of the day, as officers maximise forensic opportunities at the scene. “At this time, no arrests have been made and we are in the process of speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage of the area. We are treating this as a murder investigation and it is therefore imperative that we gather as much information as possible to determine exactly what happened last night. “Anyone who was in the area that time, who saw or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact us straight away. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 831 of 24 July 2019. “You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”