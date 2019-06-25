Two arrested over attack on man found unconscious in Sheffield city centre
Two arrests have been made over an attack which rendered a man unconsicous in Sheffield city centre.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 11:03
The men, aged 20 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of assault last night over an attack on a 41-year-old man who was found injured close to Poundland on the corner of Castle Square and Arundel Gate.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A police probe was launched following the discovery of the unconscious man at 10pm on Sunday.
POLICE: Killer on the run 10 months after fatal stabbing in SheffieldAnyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 898 of June 23.