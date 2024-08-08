Two people were arrested in Barnsley as anti-immigration protesters and a counter demonstration gathered outside the town hall.

Two people were arrested in Barnsley as anti-immigration protesters and a counter demonstration gathered outside the town hall this afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About 50 far-right supporters and a similar number of anti-fascists were at the event, which was met with a large police presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a banned dog breed and possessing a controlled drug.

Two people were arrested in Barnsley as anti-immigration protesters and a counter demonstration gathered outside the town hall.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly having an offensive weapon.

Barnsley Stand Up To Racism and Barnsley TUC had called for a ‘Stop the far-right in Barnsley’ counter demo starting at noon after rumours circulated of an anti-immigration protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the gathering was largely peaceful, with the crowds dispersing by around 2pm.

It was reported that some shops and businesses closed as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was later arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, but it was unrelated to the gathering, the force added. All three are in custody.

A spokesperson said: “Our message to all of our communities is clear – public safety will always be our priority and we are here to keep our communities safe”

The incident follows a riot at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Rotherham on Sunday. It was in widespread unrest across the country sparked by the murder of three girls in Southport and false claims online.