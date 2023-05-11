True crime South Yorkshire: Remembering the much-missed men and women killed by their neighbours

As the neighbour who killed him was jailed for life, the mother of beloved Sheffield dad, Simon Wilkinson, said he was loved for his ‘sense of humour, kindness and friendship’.

The lives of Mr Wilkinson’s family have been irrevocably changed as a result of the heinous and violent actions of 33-year-old Andrew Hague, who was sent to begin a life sentence, with a minimum term of 17 years, yesterday (Tuesday, May 9) for murdering Mr Wilkinson.

Our homes should be a place of safety and sanctuary, however that can sadly change in an instant, if you are unlucky to live near to a disruptive or dangerous neighbour.

Mr Wilkinson’s family are just one of a number across South Yorkshire who have tragically had to come to terms with the loss of a loved one, whose life was taken away by their neighbour through acts of unforgivable violence.

The South Yorkshire men and woman pictured are much-missed. Top row, left to right: Lee Phillips, Simon Wilkinson Bottom row, left to right: Simone Hancock, Gary Dean

Here, we remember those individuals, and the reasons they were loved by those closest to them.

Simon Wilkinson: A ‘polite, lovely and friendly’ man

In a moving statement from Mr Wilkinson’s mother, Eileen, which was read to the court during Hague’s sentencing hearing, she said: “Simon was loved by friends and family for his sense of humour, kindness and friendship.”

Eileen said she will miss his smile and laughing at his jokes.

Those who knew 50-year-old Simon Wilkinson have described him as being ‘polite, lovely and friendly’

Neighbours of Mr Wilkinson, who lived in the Fox Hill area of the city, told The Star the 50-year-old was known to walk in Fox Hill every day and was highly regarded as ‘polite, lovely and friendly’.

Speaking shortly after Mr Wilkinson’s death in on August 2, 2022, Joanne Purcell, a shopworker at the GoLocalExtra convenience store in Fox Hill, said Simon visited the shop every day, often on his way to see his mother, who lived locally.

“He was a lovely, polite man,” said Joanne. “We’ll all miss him, you know – he used to come in here every day. He’s been coming here for years. I just feel for his family. He had just celebrated his 50th birthday.”

Another resident tearfully described Simon as “a lovely bloke” who she often saw walking on Fox Hill Road.

Andrew Hague, aged 31, formerly of Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, killed his next-door neighbour Mr Wilkinson, a day after the pair reportedly became involved in a verbal altercation with each other.

Lee Phillips: ‘The friendliest person’

45-year-old Lee Phillips died after being fatally assaulted by his neighbour, William Parr, during an incident that took place on their shared street in South Road, High Green on Saturday, January 20, 2021.

Following his death, those who knew Mr Phillips invariably described him as being a ‘friendly’ and ‘lovely’ man.

55-year-old Simone Hancock was described as 'beautiful' and 'lovely' by those who knew her

Posting on Facebook, Michelle Fowler wrote: “R.I.P Lee, such a lovely man, always had time for a chat. He will be missed.”

Carol Bingham added: “Such a lovely person, it’s unbelievable.”

And Sarah Louise added: “The friendliest person, known him since I was 14. He always spoke, always had time for a chat. Truly heartbroken.”

In a heartfelt post to her 'big brother, Gemma Thompson posted: “R.I.P big brother, I'm totally speechless, you've gone way too soon and shouldn't have gone the way you have. We all love you so so much and miss you more than you'll ever know.”

Beth Dews added: “Used to work with this guy, nice lad and always friendly and chatty. Hope he's at peace.

“Thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Gary Dean’s wife, Caroline Dean, said their life was one that was 'full of colour, adventure and laughs'

Steve Sanderson described Lee as a ‘a true gentleman’ in his tribute and Mark Nield said: “Lee you will be missed, top lad.”

Parr, aged 27, who lived next door to Mr Phillips on South Road, High Green at the time of his death, was found guilty of Mr Phillips’ manslaughter following a Sheffield Crown Court trial that concluded in February 2023. He is now due to be sentenced later this month (May 2023).

Simone Hancock: She had a ‘heart of gold’

55-year-old Simone Hancock was fatally stabbed by her neighbour, Kerry Taylor, in a flat on Ravenscroft Place, Richmond, on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Many people took to social media to pay tribute to beloved mother and grandmother, Ms Hancock, following her sudden death, with loved ones describing her as ‘beautiful’ and ‘lovely’.

Yasmin Gregory said: “This is my sister and we her family are totally heartbroken to have her taken away from us in this cowardly way. She was beautiful with a heart of gold.”

Her niece, Leanne Joel, added: “My aunt, wish I'd told u (sic) I did love you.”

Simone’s sister Sopheana Cartledge, described her as ‘my baby sista (sic)’ and added: “I can’t deal with it, I really can’t.”

Linda Elizabeth, Deborah Hague and Paula Young all described Simone as ‘lovely’.

Debbie Gray described the death as ‘so, so sad’ and added: “Known you forever. Rest in peace Simone.”

Kerry Taylor, previously, of Ravenscroft Place, Stradbroke, Sheffield was found guilty of Ms Hancock’s murder in January 2021, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. Judge Peter Kelson KC sentenced Taylor, then aged 41, to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Gary Dean: Our life was one of ‘colour, adventure and laughs’

Gary Dean’s body was found in woodland near to his home in Silkstone Common, Barnsley on September 6, 2018. He was killed by mother and son, Carol Dawson and Scott Dawson, the latter of whom owned a plot of land near to Mr Dean’s home.

After guilty verdicts were returned in the Sheffield Crown Court trial of Carol and Scott Dawson in August 2019, Mr Dean’s wife, Caroline Dean, read out a moving statement to the court.

She said: “The murder took away my future, my sense of personal identity and my sense of purpose. I have been with Gary all of my adult life. That life was full of colour, adventure and laughs. For myself and many of his friends, it has been like a light going out, making the world a much dimmer place.”