This is the man who killed his Sheffield neighbour with an attack in the early hours of the morning on South Road, High Green.

South Yorkshire Police today released a picture of William Parr, after he was found guilty of manslaughter following an assault that led to the death of Lee Phillips, aged 45.

The jury heard how emergency services were called to the street in the early hours of Saturday January 30 2021, where police found Mr Phillips with extensive head injuries. Sadly, he died before he reached hospital.

Parr, who was Mr Phillips’ next door neighbour, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Phillips died as a result of a bleed to the brain caused by a catastrophic blow. There were no injuries on his hands or knuckles to suggest that he punched or assaulted Parr.

Further specialist testing of Mr Phillips’ injuries concluded that 27-year-old Parr’s account of pushing him was inconsistent with the significant, and ultimately fatal, injuries he suffered.

Temporary Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson said: “The initial call to police came from Mr Phillips’ partner, reporting that he was unresponsive as he had been beaten up by the neighbour. She identified Parr as being responsible for the injuries.

“Upon his arrest, Parr admitted he’d pushed Mr Phillips but that he had acted in self-defence.

Lee Phillips, aged 45, pictured, died after an assault by Williams Parr, who has been convicted of manslaughter

“My thoughts are with Mr Phillips’ loved ones as we reach the conclusion of legal proceedings. I know that hearing evidence of how he died in court will have been incredibly upsetting and I commend them for their strength, and for supporting the Major Crime Unit with our enquiries.

“Ultimately, no police investigation or court hearing will ever bring their loved one back and can never undo the grief that Parr’s thoughtless actions that night set in motion. His anger and violence have caused unimaginable pain and sorrow and I am pleased with the verdict reached by the jury.”

Mr Phillips’ family said in a statement: “Today has been a long time coming. Me and my family feel justice has been served despite still suffering our grief. This is something I will never forget and must live with for the rest of my life. A big thank you to South Yorkshire Police and the barrister Mr Thyne, medical doctors and any other parties concerned. We really appreciate all you have done.”