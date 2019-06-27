Trio charged over cannabis farm discovered in Sheffield

Two men and a woman have been charged over the discovery of a cannabis farm in a house in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 11:03

The trio were charged with the production of cannabis and remanded in custody last night to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Cannabis plants were found in a house in Crookes earlier this week

They were arrested after police officers raided a house in Lydgate Lane, Crookes, earlier this week.

A total of 216 plants were seized.