Trio charged over cannabis farm discovered in Sheffield
Two men and a woman have been charged over the discovery of a cannabis farm in a house in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 11:03
The trio were charged with the production of cannabis and remanded in custody last night to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.
They were arrested after police officers raided a house in Lydgate Lane, Crookes, earlier this week.
A total of 216 plants were seized.