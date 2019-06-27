Sheffield woman to be sentenced for stabbing husband to death
A Sheffield woman who stabbed her husband to death is to be sentenced tomorrow.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 10:24
Marjorie Grayson, aged 83, fatally stabbed her 85-year-old husband, Alan, in the home they shared in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, last September.
She admitted manslaughter during a previous hearing and her case was adjourned for psychiatric reports to be carried out.
The OAP, who suffers from dementia, admitted the charge on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Mr Justice Nicklin, who is presiding over the case, has previously said that he is considering alternatives to prison for the city pensioner.