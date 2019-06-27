Sheffield woman to be sentenced for stabbing husband to death

A Sheffield woman who stabbed her husband to death is to be sentenced tomorrow.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 10:24

Marjorie Grayson, aged 83, fatally stabbed her 85-year-old husband, Alan, in the home they shared in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, last September.

CRIME: Motive for stabbing in Sheffield street remains unknown

Emergency services were called to Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, after a fatal stabbing

She admitted manslaughter during a previous hearing and her case was adjourned for psychiatric reports to be carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

LATEST: Man due in court over death of 'devoted and wonderful' mum-of-two in Rotherham crash

The OAP, who suffers from dementia, admitted the charge on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Read More

Read More
Police probe into hit-and-run in Sheffield continues

Mr Justice Nicklin, who is presiding over the case, has previously said that he is considering alternatives to prison for the city pensioner.