Tributes paid to popular barber and tattoo artist killed in collision on edge of Sheffield
Tributes have been paid to a popular motorcyclist who died after a collision on the edge of Sheffield.
Jay Titterton died in a collision on the A621 near Owler Bar on Monday afternoon.APPEAL: South Yorkshire Police in bid to find missing womanThe 48-year-old, from Derby, died after his KTM Super Duke R bike left the road and crashed into a stone wall as he was travelling from Owler Bar to Baslow.GRAPHIC CONTENT: Son's desperate bid to find mum's killer after attack in SheffieldEast Midland Ambulance Service and an air ambulance crew were deployed but Mr Titterton could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.LATEST: Detectives continue to investigate Sheffield stabbingAn investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has been launched and officers are appealing for motorists with dash cam devices, who were travelling on the A621 at around 3.15pm, to get in touch.
Facebook tributes have poured in for the barber and tattoo artist.
In one post, Donna Watkins said: “I went to school with Jay and he was one of the nicest people you could wish to meet. Such sad news.”
Michael Killackey posted: “R.I.P Jay, you were a great bloke and me chuckle so much.”
Brenda Towell added: “We are heartbroken and gutted. R.I.P. We have lost a friend and neighbour. The sadness will remain with us forevermore.”
Luke Fletcher described Jay as a ‘lovely lad’ and Karl Vandebroucke said he was a ‘top bloke’.
Sarah Shardlow said: “You left your mark on so many people with your tattoos, may your memory live on.”
And Jon Goodacre said Jay was ‘such a nice guy’ who ‘always went that extra mile’.
Jay worked at Vintage Barbers in Derby, where customers have paid tribute to him.Luke Ashley Randall said: “Top barber and most of all you was such a nice bloke. Always had time for everyone. You’ll be sadly missed mate.”
Scott Ashmole added: “A true gentleman and fellow biker taken so suddenly and too young.”Call Derbyshire Constabulary’s collision investigation unit on 101 and quote reference 19*369686.