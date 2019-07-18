South Yorkshire Police in bid to find missing woman
A police search is under way for a missing South Yorkshire woman.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 06:49
It has not yet been disclosed how long Stacey McMillan has been missing but she was last seen in the Rotherham area and has been known to live in Doncaster previously.
Officers searching for her are appealing for details of possible sightings.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Stacey is 26 years old and has dark hair.
LATEST: Police probe continues after man turns up at Sheffield hospital with stab wounds to chestAnyone with information Should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 812 16/07/2019.