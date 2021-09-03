Witnesses wanted after serious crash in Rotherham leaves man in his 20s in critical condition
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in South Yorkshire.
Officers are appealing for information following the serious collision on the A6135 on Sheffield Road in Harley, Rotherham, on Wednesday (September 1).
A black Subaru Impreza was traveling in company with a red Mini John Cooper Works and a blue Mini Cooper S when it left the road at the junction with Coach Road.
Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Subaru, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The road was re-opened yesterday (September 2) at around 12pm.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, the events leading up to it, or who has dashcam footage, is being urged by South Yorkshire Police to call 101 and share their information, quoting incident 894 on September 1.
Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.