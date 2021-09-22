Outside the home in Chandos Crescent where the bodies were found and at the gates of the three children’s school, bouquets, cards and dozens of teddy bears have been placed by well-wishers.

Communities have been in mourning in Killamarsh, Stradbroke and Woodhouse since news of the tragedy broke.

Terri Harris, aged 35 and her children John, 13 and Lacey, 11, were found dead alongside Lacey’s best friend, Connie Gent, 11, on Sunday morning.

Terri and her children had moved to Killamarsh from Woodhouse, Sheffield, and Connie still lived in Woodhouse.

Children at Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, which the children attended and at their previous school, Woodhouse West Primary in Woodhouse, have been counselled and supported by specialists to help them process the tragedy.

Outside the gates of Woodhouse West yesterday at home time today, the tragic incident was on everyone's minds.

Parents asked each other how their own children had taken the news. Pupils, several of the in tears, came out and told their parents how their day had gone and how they were brought together to process what happened.

One parent told the Star: "There's no words to describe what happened. All I can say is that they were lovely kids with a lovely mum. Their mum did everything for them. That's all there is to say. They just didn't deserve it.”

Another said: “It's too raw to talk about still.”

The heartbroken dads of the three children – have also both published public tributes.

Today, Damien Bendall, 31, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, is due in court having been charged with four counts of murder.

He is set to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Undefined: readMore

Police were called to concerns for safety of those at a house on Chandos Crescent at around 7.25am on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

1. NSST-21-09-21-childrenkillamarsh-upload Connie Gent (left), John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett all lost their lives in an incident in Killamarsh Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Floral tributes at the scene of a multiple murder in Killamarsh. Picture: Dean Atkins. Floral tributes at the scene of a multiple murder in Killamarsh. Picture: Dean Atkins. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. Floral tributes at the scene of a multiple murder in Killamarsh. Picture: Dean Atkins. Floral tributes at the scene of a multiple murder in Killamarsh. Picture: Dean Atkins. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Floral tributes at the scene of a multiple murder in Killamarsh. Picture: Dean Atkins. Floral tributes at the scene of a multiple murder in Killamarsh. Picture: Dean Atkins. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales