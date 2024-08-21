Trial dates fixed for two men charged over disorder at Rotherham hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trial dates have been set for two men charged in connection with disorder at a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers, after they entered not guilty pleas.

Violence broke out at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham, on the afternoon of August 4, 2024, after around 750 anti-immigration protesters arrived at the hotel, where asylum seekers were being housed.

The riots formed part of more than a dozen protests held across the country, many of which turned violent. The protests were fuelled by misinformation and followed a shocking knife attack in Southport, Merseyside, in which three young girls were killed.

A total of 51 police officers; three police dogs and one police horse was injured, during the course of the disorder.

Two men charged in connection with the disorder, Levi Fishlock and Jake Turton, were brought in front of Sheffield Crown Court during hearings held yesterday (Tuesday, August 20, 2024), when trial dates for later this year were fixed, despite neither defendant entering a plea to the charges they face.

Levi Fishlock

Levi Fishlock, aged 31, was arrested following rioting outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, on August 4.

He is also accused of throwing missiles at police.

Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life but did not enter any pleas when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, fixed a trial date for December 2 .

Judge Richardson said a block of court time between the beginning of December and Christmas has been allocated for a succession of expected trials of those accused of taking part in the disorder at the Manvers hotel.

Fishlock was remanded in custody until a case management hearing on October 25.

Jake Turton

Jake Turton, aged 38, of Darfield, Barnsley, is accused of driving a Ford Ranger truck to the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, near Rotherham , on August 4 , from which those involved in the disorder took wood and other debris to use as weapons against the police.

Turton appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday but did not enter a plea to the charges of violent disorder, taking a vehicle without consent and having no insurance.

The Recorder of Sheffield , Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, remanded Turton in custody until a further hearing on October 25 . He fixed a trial date for December 16.