South Yorkshire Police officers who engaged in sexual activity with each other while on duty have been sacked.

Gross misconduct was proven at the conclusion of a hearing held in private yesterday (Monday, August 19, 2024), after the panel considering the misconduct case found that the officers’ alleged actions breached expected standards.

The officers were consequently ‘dismissed without notice,’ documents published by South Yorkshire Police today state.

They were accused of ‘engaging in sexual activity with each other whilst on duty’ in January 2024; and in doing so, breaching police Standards of Professional Behaviour, relating to ‘discreditable conduct’.

“The panel found that the officers breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of the above allegation, and that the breach amounted to gross misconduct,” the documents state.

Announcing the hearing last week, South Yorkshire Police stated that the hearing would be held in private, and ‘therefore no members of the public will be allowed to attend’ - but did not provide a reason for the decision.

A second accelerated misconduct hearing held yesterday, relating to the alleged conduct of an officer accused of sending ‘inappropriate messages’ to a woman he met during the course of a missing person investigation was also held in private.

Home Office statutory guidance on ‘Professional Standards, Performance and Integrity in Policing’ states that an advanced decision to hold a hearing in private should only be taken in ‘exceptional circumstances,’ and that the hearing’s chair may ‘consider that it would be appropriate to ask the appropriate authority to publish a notice on its website explaining the decision’.

No such notice of explanation was provided in either case.

Last week, The Star asked South Yorkshire Police (SYP) to provide an explanation for the decision to hold the hearings in private and for information on how the decision can be challenged.

Responding to those requests, a SYP spokesperson said: “The chair of the panel has been provided with information which has led to a decision to hold the hearings in private. The outcome of the hearing will still be published on our website.”

The spokesperson also confirmed there is ‘no mechanism’ to challenge the decision to hold misconduct hearings in private.

While there is no legal requirement for police misconduct hearings to be held in public, the same Home Office statutory guidance states: “The presumption is that misconduct hearings must be held in public (Regulation 39 of the Conduct Regulations) and open to the public and the media to attend.

“This is in keeping with a general principle that discipline proceedings should be as open, transparent and fair as possible for both the public and parties to the procedures. Restrictions on attendance should be the exception.”

Detailing the ‘purpose’ of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states that it is to ‘show’ that their ‘disciplinary system is open and transparent’ and to demonstrate that they ‘do hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions’.

According to the Home Office guidance, the principle of transparency also means that when forces publish notice of such hearings they should include one or more of the following: the date, time and place of the hearing; the nature of the misconduct allegation and the name of the officer concerned.

None of the South Yorkshire Police officers involved in the two misconduct hearings have been named by the force.

The force ordinarily provides the name and rank of officers set to face misconduct allegations in public.

The Star asked South Yorkshire Police to confirm the rank of the officers in question, and was told they all hold the rank of police constable.