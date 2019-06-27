Travellers threatened with legal action after setting up camp in Sheffield
Travellers who set up an illegal camp in Sheffield have been threatened with legal action if they do not move on.
They arrived in High Green on Tuesday and set up camp on the car park serving Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre and the FA’s St George’s Park Thorncliffe football hub.
Read More
Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police have both been informed of the illegal camp and have spoken to the travellers there.
Yesterday, council officials gave the travellers two days to move on or face legal action.
POLICE: Woman hospitalised after attack in SheffieldCouncillor Paul Wood, Sheffield City Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “We have visited Thorncliffe this morning and the travellers have assured us they will leave in the next couple of days.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We have given them advice and waste disposal facilities and we are making sure there are no issues involving the community, together with the police.
“This small group of travellers are parked illegally on our land and we will be working with them to ensure they move off in the next few days.
“We will have no hesitation in taking the necessary legal action if this has not occurred within two days.
“We have also informed staff and customers at the nearby Places For People facility and the FA football hub.
“South Yorkshire Police will also send PCSOs to the site on a regular basis.”