Three men sought after man is stabbed in the buttocks in Sheffield
Police are seeking three men over a stabbing in Sheffield, which left a 31-year-old man in hospital.
The trio are said to have approached the victim as he walked along Harwell Road, near Abbeydale Road, in the Lowfield area of the city, before assaulting him, with one of them stabbing him in the buttocks.
He was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack, which happened last Friday, June 21, at around 9.15pm, but he has since been discharged.
Read More
Police today revealed details of the three suspects, described as Asian and aged between 20 and 25, as they appealed for witnesses.
Detective Constable Stephanie Phoenix, who is investigating, said: “As our enquiries into this incident continue, we are now asking for your help – did you see or hear anything suspicious that evening?
“The three men involved are all described as Asian and aged between 20 and 25.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“One of the men is described as slim, about 6ft, wearing a green hoody and carrying a black bag across his chest.
“The second man is also described as slim, about 5ft 8ins, with short black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a black jacket and had a thick silver chain around his neck.
“The third man is described as being about 5ft 8ins and wearing a black baseball cap.
“At this time, the motive for the attack is not yet known and as our enquiries continue, I’d like to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident. Did you see what happened? Did you see a group of men acting suspiciously in the area that night?”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 931 of June 21.