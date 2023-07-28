A Sheffield man is set to be sentenced today for killing his parents at their family home in Totley, after he entered guilty pleas to manslaughter.

Sheffield was left in shock after hearing the news that elderly couple, Bryan and Mary Andrews, had been killed at their home in Terrey Road in Totley, Sheffield, just after 10.15am on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Andrews, aged 79 and 76, respectively, was determined to be ‘stab wounds’, following post-mortem examinations, South Yorkshire Police confirmed in January this year.

Sheffield was left in shock after hearing the news that elderly couple, Bryan and Mary Andrews, had been killed at their home in Terrey Road in Totley, Sheffield, just after 10.15am on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Their son, Duncan Andrews, admitted killing them when he entered guilty pleas to manslaughter and is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today (Friday, July 28, 2023)

The couple's son, Duncan Andrews, then aged 51, was initially charged with their murders, but during a hearing held in April this year, he pleaded guilty to alternative counts of manslaughter, on the grounds of diminished responsibilty, which was accepted by prosecutors.

During the course of the Sheffield Crown Court hearing, Mrs Justice Stacey agreed to a request from Bryan Cox KC, defending, for a further report to be prepared to help her decide whether Andrews should be detained in a secure hospital.

The scene in Terrey Road, Totley following the tragic deaths of Bryan and Mary Andrews in November 2022

The report's findings, which are likely to form the basis of the discussion surrounding whether Duncan Andrews, formerly of Reney Avenue, in Greenhill, Sheffield, should be sentenced to a hospital order, are set to be laid out during a hearing, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Following the deaths of Mr and Mrs Andrews, many members of the community spoke of how well-regarded and beloved the couple were.

Flowers were left outside the couple’s house, after many neighbours took the time to pay tribute to the couple, with one person calling them ‘pillars of the community’ and adding ‘they had community spirit and did anything for anyone’. Another person who knew them called them ‘lovely, lovely, people’.