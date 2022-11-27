Police launched the investigation after being called to a property on Terrey Road, Dore, and finding a man and woman, both in their 70s, critically injured. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were deployed just after 10.15am this morning following a ‘concern for welfare’ report. A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Here are details of 11 other murder probes launched by South Yorkshire Police so far this year, and one launched by West Yorkshire Police when the body of a missing woman Castleford was found in South Yorkshire.

There have also been a number of murders in nearby Doncaster also investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

November 3, 2022: Philip Woodcock

Fed-Ex worker Philip Woodcock was stabbed at his place of work in Hellaby, Rotherham, and the 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Woodcock was a manager at the FedEx courier service depot.

Ronald Sekanjako, 48, of Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, has been charged with murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

October 4, 2022: Reece Radford

Reece Radford was 26 years old when he passed away on October 4, 2022 – less than a week after being stabbed on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Thursday, September 29. A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

While Reece was fighting for his life in hospital, Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, which runs between City Road and Sheffield Parkway, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with attempted murder on October 1.

The death is now being treated as murder.

September 3, 2022: David Ford

David Ford died as a result of his injuries after a crash on Saturday, September 3, involving a car and a pedestrian on Cricket Inn Road, Park Hill. Police said a second man had been left seriously injured after being assaulted.

Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of Wordsworth Drive, Parson Cross, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 5 charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal damage.

August 2, 2022: Simon Wilkinson

Simon Wilkinson, aged 50, was pronounced dead at his home on Fox Hill Road on Tuesday, August 2 after emergency services were called to reports of an assault.

His next door neighbour, Andrew Hague, 30, has been charged with murder.

July 23, 2022: Michael Rose

Michael Rose, aged 59, was found seriously injured in Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, on Saturday, July 23.

Levi Hampsey, 20,of Lowedges Crescent, Lowedges, has been charged with murder.

July 10, 2022: Abi Fisher

Abi Fisher, aged 29, was found dead off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, on Sunday, July 10. She had been reported missing beforehand.

Her husband Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, was found guilty of murder after a trial and sentenced to life. He must serve a minimum of 15 years before he can be considered for parole.

June 16, 2022: Kevin Hodkinson

Kevin Hodkinson, aged 50, died following an incident at a fishing pond, off Herries Road, Shirecliffe.

At 9.21pm on Thursday, June 16 emergency services were called to reports of concern for a man at the pond. The father of three, from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Kieran Hayes, 33, of Oxspring Bank Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder and remanded into police custody.

June 5, 2022: Saira Ali

On June 5, 47-year-old mum-of-three Saira Ali was found seriously injured at a house in Cromford Street Highfield, Sheffield. She was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Her husband, Vahid Kabiri, 43, of Cromford Street, Highfield, was charged with murder but died in prison while awaiting trial.

May 12, 2022: Carlo Giannini

Three weeks earlier, Italian chef Carlo Giannini, 34, of Craddock Road, Arbourthorne, was found fatally stabbed in Manor Fields Park, off City Road.

Carlo, originally from Italy but who worked in Broomhill, Sheffield, was captured on CCTV entering the park at 11.06pm on Wednesday, May 11.

His body was found at 5am the following day.

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder but nobody has been charged.

April 7, 2022: Richard Dentith

That murder investigation was launched five weeks after 31-year-old Richard Dentith, also known as ‘Ricky’, was stabbed to death in Grimesthorpe Road in Sheffield on Thursday, April 7.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

Ricky was described as a 'caring and loving father’ after his death.

March 29: Lamar Leroy Griffiths:

On Tuesday, March 29, 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths was gunned down at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave.

He was sat in a blue BMW when shots were fired at the car at around 6.45pm, with bullets penetrating the windscreen.

Lamar was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of medics could not be saved.

The young man has been described by his family as a “beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, cousin, and friend to many”.

March 16, 2022: Danielle Ejogbamu

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday, March 16 after paramedics were called the property over concerns for the welfare of the mum-of-three.

The incident triggered a murder probe and a 31-year-old man arrested over Danielle’s death was quizzed by detectives before being released on police bail.

