Double murder Sheffield: Inquest over deaths of Totley couple allegedly killed by son launches today

An inquest will open today over the deaths of an elderly Sheffield couple who were allegedly murdered by their son last week.

By Alastair Ulke
3 hours ago

The coroner is today (December 8) expected to launch an inquest following the deaths of Bryan and Mary Andrews, who were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on the morning of November 27. They died a short time later.

Shortly afterwards, officers arrested and charged the couple’s son, 51-year-old James Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, with their murder.

The inquest opened today will formally begin a fact-finding enquiry into Bryan and Mary’s death, and will likely conclude in 2023.

Bryan and Mary Andrews were both pronounced dead in their family home in Totley after being found critically injured on November 27.
The married couple had lived in the detached home for decades and it was where they had brought up their three children – two daughters and a son. Mr Andrews, aged 79, had been a builder and had extended the house to accommodate the growing family over the years. Mary had worked for decades as a well-respected nurse.