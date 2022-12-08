An inquest will open today over the deaths of an elderly Sheffield couple who were allegedly murdered by their son last week.

The coroner is today (December 8) expected to launch an inquest following the deaths of Bryan and Mary Andrews, who were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on the morning of November 27. They died a short time later.

Shortly afterwards, officers arrested and charged the couple’s son, 51-year-old James Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, with their murder.

The inquest opened today will formally begin a fact-finding enquiry into Bryan and Mary’s death, and will likely conclude in 2023.

